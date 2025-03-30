Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 46.3% from the February 28th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of LBSR traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,026. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14.

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Company Profile

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp., a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Arizona and the Southwest of the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, zinc, manganese, and other metals, including rare earth elements.

