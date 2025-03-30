Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 46.3% from the February 28th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of LBSR traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,026. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14.
Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Company Profile
