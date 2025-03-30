Life Planning Partners Inc Buys New Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,704,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,389,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $420,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

VAW stock opened at $187.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.61. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $215.82.

Vanguard Materials ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.8309 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This is a boost from Vanguard Materials ETF’s previous dividend of $0.82.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.