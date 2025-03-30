Life Planning Partners Inc Invests $4.63 Million in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 35,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $125.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.01. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $117.00 and a twelve month high of $140.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

