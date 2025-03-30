Life Planning Partners Inc Purchases New Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 12,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 32,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

EEM opened at $43.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.86. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.39 and a twelve month high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

