Life Planning Partners Inc Purchases New Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 30,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWX. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Brophy Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWX opened at $81.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.93. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $85.39.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

