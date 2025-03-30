Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,631,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,066,000 after purchasing an additional 10,213 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,041,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,749,000 after acquiring an additional 880,530 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 13.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,109,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,553,000 after purchasing an additional 131,343 shares during the period. Southernsun Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 796,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,510,000 after buying an additional 74,193 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 773,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,658,000 after buying an additional 13,824 shares during the period. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.
