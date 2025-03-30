Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Acquires 39,415 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 231,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,415 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $9,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2,785.0% in the 4th quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 7,825,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,564,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554,382 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 69,298.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,238,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,560 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,682,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,309,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,373,000.

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.11 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $40.71 and a one year high of $42.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.72.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

