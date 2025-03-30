Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Acquires 91,956 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 370,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 91,956 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $6,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Select Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Select Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Select Medical during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Vista Finance LLC purchased a new stake in Select Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Medical Stock Performance

Shares of SEM stock opened at $16.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.56. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $40.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.02.

Select Medical Cuts Dividend

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The health services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). Select Medical had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark raised shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Select Medical from $47.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Select Medical from $40.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

