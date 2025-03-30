Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Decreases Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 8,471 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 240,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,749,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,298,000 after purchasing an additional 42,082 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 180,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH stock opened at $136.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.17 and a fifty-two week high of $137.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.80.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 0.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.5056 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 37.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Argus set a $148.00 price objective on Cardinal Health in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CAH

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.