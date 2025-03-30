Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Makes New Investment in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 106,013 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,228,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Fluor by 2,509.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Fluor by 244.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Fluor from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fluor and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Fluor from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fluor from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Fluor from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.71.

Fluor Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $36.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.97, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.09. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $60.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.30). Fluor had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

