Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,308 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $7,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $370,062,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,235,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth approximately $93,476,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth $81,405,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 248.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 323,031 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $123,530,000 after acquiring an additional 230,349 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance
Shares of LULU stock opened at $293.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $364.63 and its 200-day moving average is $339.62. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.01 and a 1 year high of $423.32.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have weighed in on LULU. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $373.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $480.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.72.
Lululemon Athletica Profile
Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.
