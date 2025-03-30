MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the February 28th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Price Performance

Shares of MEGI stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $13.24. The stock had a trading volume of 152,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,469. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.68 and its 200-day moving average is $13.27. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $14.96.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Trading of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund

About MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Vista Investment Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.

