MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGIGet Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the February 28th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Price Performance

Shares of MEGI stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $13.24. The stock had a trading volume of 152,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,469. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.68 and its 200-day moving average is $13.27. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $14.96.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Trading of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Vista Investment Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000.

About MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.

Featured Stories

