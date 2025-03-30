MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the February 28th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Price Performance
Shares of MEGI stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $13.24. The stock had a trading volume of 152,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,469. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.68 and its 200-day moving average is $13.27. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $14.96.
MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.
Institutional Trading of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund
About MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund
The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.
Featured Stories
