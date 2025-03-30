Maridea Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,856 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. SRH Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Expedia Group by 676.2% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 163 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $168.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.25 and a 1 year high of $207.73. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.15.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The online travel company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.22). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 52.41% and a net margin of 9.01%. Analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.68%.

EXPE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.43.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.70, for a total transaction of $1,028,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,325,061.40. This trade represents a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $1,697,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,912,563.95. This trade represents a 5.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,577,900. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

