Maridea Wealth Management LLC Takes $284,000 Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 156,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 414.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 24,916 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 240,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 142,929 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 421,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Sequent Planning LLC lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequent Planning LLC now owns 37,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSK opened at $21.00 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.53 and a 52-week high of $24.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average of $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.22.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $407.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.97 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. On average, research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.34%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. B. Riley cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

