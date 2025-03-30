Maridea Wealth Management LLC Takes $308,000 Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 64,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 17,235 shares during the period. Moment Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,434,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,831,000 after purchasing an additional 305,575 shares during the period. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 36,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $58.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.67. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $52.78 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $0.2544 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

