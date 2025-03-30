Martin Currie Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Martin Currie Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 54.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,298 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 266,066 shares during the quarter. Illumina comprises 1.1% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $29,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,714,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,129,855 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $551,625,000 after purchasing an additional 867,673 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in Illumina by 245.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,182,454 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $158,011,000 after purchasing an additional 840,423 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at $91,714,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,168,057 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $282,735,000 after buying an additional 625,245 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illumina Stock Down 2.8 %

Illumina stock opened at $80.00 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $79.30 and a one year high of $156.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.80 and a 200 day moving average of $126.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of -10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

ILMN has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Illumina from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Illumina from $247.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. TD Cowen cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.90.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

