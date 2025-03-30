Martin Currie Ltd. Sells 19,677 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Martin Currie Ltd. lessened its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,483 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 19,677 shares during the quarter. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $8,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $385,367,000. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 5,456.9% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,356,941 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $105,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,522 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,507,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in DexCom by 182.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,143,476 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,659,000 after purchasing an additional 739,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,643,757 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $594,455,000 after purchasing an additional 710,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 13,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total transaction of $914,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,432,268.76. The trade was a 10.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 2,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $228,920.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 268,644 shares in the company, valued at $23,347,850.04. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,009 shares of company stock worth $8,044,178. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $67.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.32 and its 200 day moving average is $77.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.28. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.34 and a 1 year high of $141.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 30.14%. On average, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DXCM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DexCom from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Cfra Research raised shares of DexCom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DexCom

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.