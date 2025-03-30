Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,401,698 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 74,374 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $106,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Caitlin John LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Price Performance

NIKE stock opened at $63.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $93.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.93. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.14 and a 1 year high of $98.04.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. NIKE’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $12,361,581.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 896,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,301,708.56. The trade was a 15.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on NKE shares. Citigroup cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cfra Research raised NIKE to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. DA Davidson raised NIKE to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.38.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

