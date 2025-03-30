Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 235,911 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,417,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 235,911 shares during the quarter. TriNet Group comprises 1.4% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of TriNet Group worth $310,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 25.5% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other TriNet Group news, CTO Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 1,364 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $94,607.04. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,975.12. The trade was a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $41,616.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,695.76. This trade represents a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,748 shares of company stock valued at $833,436. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

TNET opened at $79.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.85. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.43 and a 52 week high of $134.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.26.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.72 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 200.82% and a net margin of 3.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from TriNet Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. TriNet Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.16%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

