MC Endeavors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSMY) Short Interest Up 108.3% in March

MC Endeavors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 108.3% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MC Endeavors Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MSMY remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Friday. MC Endeavors has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

About MC Endeavors

MC Endeavors, Inc develops single core platform to produce, distribute, and monetize online communities for individuals and businesses to interact with industries ranging from industrial business to healthcare to entertainment. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Dana Point, California.

