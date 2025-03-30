Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,400 shares, a drop of 55.7% from the February 28th total of 285,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 653,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised Mercedes-Benz Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Mercedes-Benz Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of MBGYY traded down C$0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$15.00. 321,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,675. The company has a market capitalization of C$57.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 52 week low of C$13.36 and a 52 week high of C$20.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.96.

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mercedes-Benz Group had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of C$41.02 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercedes-Benz Group will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

