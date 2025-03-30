MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Short Interest Down 26.9% in March

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the February 28th total of 77,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS High Income Municipal Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 9.9% in the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 116,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 10,475 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 620,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 34.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

CXE stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.80. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $4.03.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

About MFS High Income Municipal Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

