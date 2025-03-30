MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Shares Up 7.5% – Should You Buy?

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Free Report) shot up 7.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.17 and last traded at $15.50. 79,827 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 129,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.42.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53 and a beta of -4.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average of $14.35.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (BERZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BERZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.