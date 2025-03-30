Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP) Short Interest Update

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the February 28th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Midland States Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MSBIP traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,891. Midland States Bancorp has a one year low of $22.52 and a one year high of $25.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.77.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Midland States Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4844 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.