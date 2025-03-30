Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, a growth of 80.6% from the February 28th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of OTCMKTS MIELY traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.40. 53,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,300. Mitsubishi Electric has a twelve month low of $25.27 and a twelve month high of $41.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.67. The company has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.57.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company operates through: Infrastructure, Industry Mobility, Life, Business Platform, Semiconductor and Device, and Others segments. It offers turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

