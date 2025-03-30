Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,989 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 42,769 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $42,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in MicroStrategy by 990.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,573,000 after buying an additional 2,512,645 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 761,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,626,000 after acquiring an additional 97,515 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 971.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 639,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,855,000 after acquiring an additional 579,994 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 262.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 570,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,146,000 after purchasing an additional 413,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 517,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,734,000 after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MicroStrategy Price Performance

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $289.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.00 and a 12 month high of $543.00. The stock has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.38 and a beta of 3.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $313.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSTR. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Compass Point raised MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $536.90.

View Our Latest Report on MicroStrategy

Insider Buying and Selling at MicroStrategy

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.90, for a total value of $5,038,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,423. The trade was a 75.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,000 and have sold 22,998 shares valued at $7,671,926. Insiders own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.