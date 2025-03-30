Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in AerCap were worth $8,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AER. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AerCap by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,875,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 1.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,737,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,574,000 after purchasing an additional 22,346 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the third quarter valued at $66,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in AerCap by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 167,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,885,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in AerCap by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 70,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,686,000 after buying an additional 8,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $102.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.11. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $81.93 and a 52-week high of $107.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.83.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 32.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from AerCap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. AerCap’s payout ratio is 9.99%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AER shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $113.00) on shares of AerCap in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group downgraded AerCap to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.43.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

