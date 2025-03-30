Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 22,293 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 259,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,293 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $8,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,739,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,062,000 after acquiring an additional 298,307 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,598,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,952,000 after purchasing an additional 31,184 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 21.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,287,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,281 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 5,597,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,942,000 after purchasing an additional 44,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 767.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,519,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.47.

INVH stock opened at $34.48 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.13 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.12.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $659.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.71 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.90%.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

