Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 45.2% from the February 28th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,304,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 83,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 39,075 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 62,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 37,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 29,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CAF stock remained flat at $13.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,323. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $16.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.75.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

