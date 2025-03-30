MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
MTR Stock Performance
MTR stock remained flat at $11.52 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 64 shares, compared to its average volume of 396. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average is $10.23. MTR has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $11.97.
About MTR
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MTR
- Trading Halts Explained
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for MTR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.