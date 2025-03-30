MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

MTR Stock Performance

MTR stock remained flat at $11.52 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 64 shares, compared to its average volume of 396. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average is $10.23. MTR has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $11.97.

About MTR

MTR Corporation Limited designs, constructs, operates, maintains, and invests in railways in Hong Kong, Australia, Mainland China, Macao, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Hong Kong Transport Operations; Hong Kong Station Commercial Businesses; Hong Kong Property Rental and Management Businesses; Hong Kong Property Development; Mainland China and International Railway, Property Rental and Management Businesses; Mainland China Property Development; and Other Businesses segments.

