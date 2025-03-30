MV Capital Management Inc. Has $26,000 Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

MV Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 75.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $1,281,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 145,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,175,000 after purchasing an additional 15,574 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,129,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $724,720,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $262.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.40.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $158.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.03. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $119.31 and a 52 week high of $205.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $1.98. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 26.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.54%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

