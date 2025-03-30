MV Capital Management Inc. Sells 556 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

MV Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 55.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 438 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,467,754,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,460,312 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,596,086,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137,512 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $381,057,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 670.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,611,557 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $398,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,072,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Fox Advisors cut Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.31.

NYSE:UBER opened at $72.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $151.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.44 and a 200 day moving average of $71.75. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. The trade was a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,150. The trade was a 11.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,154 shares of company stock worth $5,793,869. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

