Naked Wines (LON:WINE) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 92 ($1.19) and last traded at GBX 90.53 ($1.17), with a volume of 5148236 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.80 ($1.06).

Naked Wines Stock Up 10.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 55.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 53.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of £66.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.26.

About Naked Wines

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online.

