Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Short Interest Update

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,900 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the February 28th total of 159,100 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Natural Gas Services Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NGS opened at $21.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.01. Natural Gas Services Group has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $29.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $271.83 million, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.84 million. Natural Gas Services Group had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Natural Gas Services Group will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Natural Gas Services Group

Institutional Trading of Natural Gas Services Group

In related news, Director Stephen Charles Taylor sold 19,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $558,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 438,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,625,545.60. The trade was a 4.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGS. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 18,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 266,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry in the United States. It engineers and fabricates, operates, rents, and maintains natural gas compressors for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. It also designs, fabricates, and assembles compressor units for rental or sale; and designs, manufactures, and sells a line of reciprocating natural gas compressor frames, cylinders, and parts.

