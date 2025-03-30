NEOS Investment Management LLC Acquires 29,542 Shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR)

NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) by 199.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,542 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Structure Therapeutics were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GPCR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 196.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,238,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,348,000 after buying an additional 820,589 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Structure Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,956,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,623,000 after acquiring an additional 602,609 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Structure Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,128,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,977,000 after acquiring an additional 383,635 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 545,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,936,000 after purchasing an additional 380,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 2.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,769,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,015,000 after purchasing an additional 221,851 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPCR stock opened at $19.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -26.72 and a beta of -2.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.22. Structure Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.87 and a 1-year high of $62.74.

Structure Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GPCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 19th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.29.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

