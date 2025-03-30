NEOS Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,183 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lennar by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. BTIG Research lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lennar from $183.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lennar from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.07.

NYSE LEN opened at $113.83 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $111.26 and a 52 week high of $187.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.10%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

