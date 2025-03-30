NEOS Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,844 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXPE. Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Expedia Group by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,966 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 199,327 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $37,093,000 after acquiring an additional 19,825 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Expedia Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 114,690 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $21,370,000 after acquiring an additional 11,379 shares during the period. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $436,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $168.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.15. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.25 and a twelve month high of $207.73.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The online travel company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.22). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 52.41% and a net margin of 9.01%. Research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $168.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.70, for a total transaction of $1,028,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,502 shares in the company, valued at $15,325,061.40. This represents a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.15, for a total transaction of $1,851,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 168,505 shares in the company, valued at $31,198,700.75. This represents a 5.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,577,900 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

