NEOS Investment Management LLC Sells 33,969 Shares of Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS)

NEOS Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,969 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Mineralys Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Mineralys Therapeutics by 2,637.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 15,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 14,666 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mineralys Therapeutics

In other Mineralys Therapeutics news, CEO Jon Congleton sold 18,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $166,096.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 877,608 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,128.48. This trade represents a 2.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc purchased 600,000 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $8,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,674,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,611,366. This represents a 11.82 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MLYS shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 10th.

Mineralys Therapeutics Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MLYS opened at $14.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $920.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.50. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $18.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.20.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.02. Research analysts predict that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.23 EPS for the current year.

Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

