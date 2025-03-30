Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,021.02.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Macquarie increased their price target on Netflix from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,488,005 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,413,809,000 after acquiring an additional 171,712 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,887,090 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $18,617,081,000 after acquiring an additional 375,234 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,023,082,000 after acquiring an additional 426,740 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,323,952 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,287,823,000 after purchasing an additional 175,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,019,087,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Netflix Stock Performance
Shares of NFLX opened at $933.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $399.46 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $971.74 and a 200-day moving average of $868.10. Netflix has a one year low of $542.01 and a one year high of $1,064.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Netflix Company Profile
Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
