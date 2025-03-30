New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Stock Price Down 4.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Free Report) dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 51,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 61,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

New Age Metals Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 17.88 and a current ratio of 52.48. The stock has a market cap of C$6.01 million, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.32.

About New Age Metals

(Get Free Report)

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Age Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.