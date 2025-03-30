Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) Short Interest Update

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 732,000 shares, an increase of 80.3% from the February 28th total of 406,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 488.0 days.
Nexteer Automotive Group Stock Performance
NTXVF stock remained flat at $0.78 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.44. Nexteer Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $0.78.
Nexteer Automotive Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nexteer Automotive Group
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for Nexteer Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexteer Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.