Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) Short Interest Update

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 732,000 shares, an increase of 80.3% from the February 28th total of 406,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 488.0 days.

Nexteer Automotive Group Stock Performance

NTXVF stock remained flat at $0.78 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.44. Nexteer Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $0.78.

Get Nexteer Automotive Group alerts:

Nexteer Automotive Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited, a motion control technology company, develop, manufacture, and supply advanced steering and driveline systems to original equipment manufacturer worldwide. It offers electric power steering (EPS) products, which includes column assist electric power steering, intermediate shafts, EPS rack and pinion gears, single and dual pinion assist, and rack-assisted EPS, modular power pack, steer-by-wire, EPS remanufacturing, and automated steering actuator, as well as availability, output, and modular EPS.

Receive News & Ratings for Nexteer Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexteer Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.