Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $18.66 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 486,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,551 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $18,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLB. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 468.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.69.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE SLB opened at $41.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.46. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $36.52 and a 1 year high of $55.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.24 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 21.90%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 36.66%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $1,098,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,595 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,204.30. The trade was a 33.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ugo Prechner sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $309,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,808. This represents a 38.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 290,772 shares of company stock worth $12,546,660. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

