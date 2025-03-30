Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $25.79 Million Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $25,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $11,310,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,140.3% during the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 8,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,263,000 after acquiring an additional 13,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $357.11 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $455.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $88.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 700.23, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $388.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.82.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $536,495.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,165 shares in the company, valued at $12,969,492.30. The trade was a 3.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total value of $2,160,312.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,613,187.30. The trade was a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 110,801 shares of company stock valued at $42,092,255 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $506.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.26.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

