Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $21,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $580.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $514.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.29, for a total transaction of $3,241,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,576,486.67. This trade represents a 29.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.12, for a total transaction of $523,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,200. The trade was a 9.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,636 shares of company stock worth $6,263,989. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE:AMP opened at $481.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.74 and a fifty-two week high of $582.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $524.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $523.05.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 69.35%. Analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.91%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.