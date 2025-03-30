Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 3,470 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 106,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $17,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in DoorDash by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $284,423.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,584.10. This represents a 8.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.20, for a total transaction of $261,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,233,117.60. The trade was a 0.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 358,445 shares of company stock worth $63,443,370 in the last ninety days. 7.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on DASH. Wedbush increased their price objective on DoorDash from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on DoorDash from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on DoorDash from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on DASH

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DASH stock opened at $182.61 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.32 and a fifty-two week high of $215.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.10. The company has a market cap of $76.71 billion, a PE ratio of 676.33 and a beta of 1.70.

DoorDash Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.