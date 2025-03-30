Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Short Interest Up 58.9% in March

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 58.9% from the February 28th total of 5,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nomura Research Institute from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.
Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Nomura Research Institute had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 11.96%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nomura Research Institute will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform services in Japan and internationally. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprises and government agencies.
