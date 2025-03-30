NULS (NULS) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $12.31 Million

NULS (NULS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. NULS has a market cap of $12.31 million and $4.71 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NULS has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. One NULS coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83,138.74 or 1.00002656 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,636.85 or 0.99398968 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
NULS Profile
NULS’s launch date was September 27th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 131,109,447 coins and its circulating supply is 111,977,820 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official website is nuls.io. The official message board for NULS is nuls.medium.com. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling NULS
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.
