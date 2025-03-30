Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Short Interest Down 38.2% in March

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the February 28th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 37,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,729 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $4,641,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 528,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 17,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Stock Down 1.7 %

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.44. The stock had a trading volume of 18,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,156. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 52-week low of $13.32 and a 52-week high of $16.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.46.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

