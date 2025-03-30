Nvni Group Limited (NASDAQ:NVNI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nvni Group Limited (NASDAQ:NVNI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 842,700 shares, a growth of 91.2% from the February 28th total of 440,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nvni Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nvni Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nvni Group by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nvni Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nvni Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,288,000. Finally, Heights Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nvni Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,288,000. 0.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nvni Group Price Performance

NVNI traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 11,654,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,930,447. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67. Nvni Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19.

About Nvni Group

Nvni Group Limited provides a business to business SaaS platform that offers cloud solutions. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

