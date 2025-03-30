Nxu, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nxu, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 451,900 shares, an increase of 59.2% from the February 28th total of 283,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NXU Stock Down 10.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXU traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,024,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,719,895. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average is $0.36. NXU has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $2.25. The company has a market cap of $6.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of -2.55.

NXU (NASDAQ:NXU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. NXU had a negative return on equity of 219.40% and a negative net margin of 5,280.30%. The business had revenue of $33.47 million for the quarter.

About NXU

Nxu, Inc, formerly known as Atlis Motor Vehicles, is a US-owned technology company manufacturing innovative battery cells and battery packs, for use in advanced energy storage systems and megawatt charging stations.

